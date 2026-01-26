YSRCP accuses Andhra govt of 'distorting' Governor's address

Amaravati, Jan 26 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader and former minister V Srinivas on Monday accused the ruling TDP-led coalition government of "distorting" facts in Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer's Republic Day address.

Addressing a press conference at the party's central office in Tadepalli, he alleged that the state government misused a constitutional platform to spread falsehoods.

"The Governor's address was turned into a catalogue of distortions, forcing the constitutional head to speak inaccuracies," Srinivas said, accusing the government of misleading people.

The former minister claimed that the TDP-led coalition government failed to implement promised 'Super Six' welfare promises, including job calendars, unemployment allowance and employment generation, despite completing two years in office.

Super Six promises include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Other promises are Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum (Talliki Vandanam), three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam - 2) and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer (Annadata Sukhibhava).

He alleged that welfare schemes were diluted, citing reduced and inconsistent payments under Thalliki Vandanam and exclusion of nearly 30 lakh students' mothers.

He further alleged Annadata Sukhibhava and free gas cylinder schemes were partially implemented, while the newly introduced Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) programme lacked tangible public benefits.

Srinivas claimed the government borrowed over Rs 3.25 lakh crore in 20 months without outcomes, alleging deterioration in education, healthcare, agriculture and law enforcement.

He alleged institutional weakening, farmer distress and governance failure, asserting that public accountability would follow.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.