YSRCP accuses Andhra govt of foisting cases on social media activists supporting opposition

Amaravati, Jan 7 (PTI) YSRCP General Secretary Jupudi Prabhakar Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh NDA coalition government of adopting a dictatorial approach by foisting 'fake cases' against social media activists supporting the opposition.

The government's actions violated the Supreme Court's directives on freedom of speech and expression while selectively targeting YSRCP supporters, he added.

"The NDA coalition government is behaving in a dictatorial manner by slapping fabricated cases on social media activists who support the opposition," said Rao in a YSRCP press release.

The NDA coalition government is trying to regulate and redefine freedom of speech by ignoring hate posts by ITDP while booking YSRCP social media activists on flimsy grounds, he alleged.

He alleged that despite the apex Court clearly stating that freedom of expression applies to all, IT Minister Nara Lokesh was conducting review meetings on social media posts.

Rao claimed that Lokesh was issuing directions to officials to frame guidelines on social media posts, bypassing the Home and Information Ministers.

The opposition leader alleged that serious cases were being registered against party supporters merely for questioning the government's functioning and seeking accountability from the leadership.

He accused the TDP-led NDA government of adopting double standards, claiming that posts containing hate material by TDP supporters were ignored while YSRCP sympathisers were being harassed.

Stating that the party would not remain silent, Rao said YSRCP would explore all options to expose what he described as the government's anarchy in attempting to control social media.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH ADB