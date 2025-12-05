YSRCP accuses Andhra govt of reducing Polavaram to mere barrage for 'commissions'

Amaravati, Dec 5 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader and former minister A Rambabu on Friday accused the Andhra Pradesh government of "destroying" the Polavaram project for "commissions" and silently allowing the Centre to downgrade it.

Rambabu alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu turned Polavaram, considered the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, into an "endless saga" through selfish decisions taken over the years.

"Naidu is destroying the Polavaram project for the sake of commissions and now silently allowing the Centre to downgrade it," he said.

Addressing a press conference, the former minister alleged that the CM treated the project like an ATM and pushed it into chaos through faulty execution.

He further alleged that Naidu is reducing Polavaram to a mere barrage by limiting the project's full reservoir level and blocking essential funds.

The YSRCP will fight until justice is ensured, he said.

The opposition leader alleged that Naidu, during his pervious tenure (2014-19), constructed the diaphragm wall without completing essential works such as cofferdams and spillways, resulting in its destruction during floods and causing massive losses.

According to the former minister, the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 corrected those errors by completing the cofferdams, spillway, channels and power house works, and secured revised cost approvals at realistic prices to move the project forward.

He claimed that the Union Jal Shakti Ministry had proposed releasing over Rs 12,200 crore for the first phase in March 2024, but the file was allegedly stalled after the NDA alliance government was formed, fearing political advantage to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Further, he alleged that the NDA coalition government's decision to restrict storage to 41.15 metres reduced Polavaram to a barrage capable of supporting barely two lakh acres, compared to the originally permitted capacity that could stabilise lakhs of acres across Godavari and Krishna deltas.

Rambabu questioned the silence of TDP MPs and alliance leaders in Parliament, saying even union ministers from Andhra Pradesh allegedly failed to defend the state's interests despite a "grave injustice" being announced.

Alleging political motives behind the 'downgrade', the opposition leader said farmers and affected families were ready to launch a mass agitation if required, Rambabu said, adding that YSRCP would mobilise people to protect the project.

Furthermore, the former minister criticised Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for "theatrics" in government schools during Friday's mega parent teacher meeting (PTM) at Bhamini in Parvatipuram Manyam district, recalling that the benches they displayed were supplied under the previous YSRCP government's Nadu-Nedu programme, which had renovated thousands of schools and upgraded hospitals.

He alleged that the NDA coalition leaders failed to improve even a single school and were now creating distress by stopping tablet distribution and attempting to discredit reforms implemented during the previous YSRCP government's tenure.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate response from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH KH