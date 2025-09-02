YSRCP accuses Andhra govt of 'vindictive actions' against a vernacular media

Amaravati, Sep 2 (PTI) The YSRCP on Tuesday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA coalition government of "vindictive actions" against a vernacular media, calling it "authoritarian and undemocratic".

Senior YSRCP leader Jupudi Prabhakar alleged that the government was silencing dissent through fabricated cases, intimidation, and midnight raids on YSRCP leaders instead of addressing public concerns.

"The Naidu-led coalition government is resorting to vindictive actions against a vernacular media house, which is nothing short of authoritarian and undemocratic (action)" said Prabhakar in a party release.

Citing multiple instances of targeting the media house, including a 'midnight raid' on a news channel's office in Vijayawada on August 31, Prabhakar alleged that unlawful entry into the residence of a vernacular news channel's editor on May 8 and allegedly filing of fabricated cases on July 26 also took place.

Further, he alleged that the state government has forced the police association president to file a complaint against the media house for reporting on retired police personnel retiring without promotions which were due by August 31.

Stating that democratic values were under assault, the YSRCP leader said that crackdowns on social media activists, party supporters and digital platforms showed the government's authoritarianism.

He noted that "people's growing anger will defeat this government".

The YSRCP is committed to press freedom, people's right, he said, adding that democracy cannot survive through silencing critics.

"Public rejection will only deepen the government's downfall," he added.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.