YSRCP accuses CM Naidu of 'colluding' with Telangana to undermine Andhra's water rights

Amaravati, March 17 (PTI) YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy on Monday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "failing" to safeguard Andhra Pradesh’s water rights, calling him an "incapable and selfish leader." Govardhan Reddy alleged that Naidu "deliberately obstructed" the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme for the past 10 months due to political motives.

He further charged the CM with "failing" to defend the state’s interests before the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), enabling Telangana to divert Srisailam water at 798 feet while Andhra Pradesh remained powerless.

"Naidu’s government deceives the public with projects like Banakacharla while allegedly working behind the scenes with Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, worsening drought conditions in Rayalaseema and Nellore," the YSRCP leader said in a press release.

The former minister contrasted Naidu’s tenure with that of former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that Jagan prioritised irrigation and drinking water through the Rs 3,825 crore Rayalaseema project.

Approved in May 2020, the project was designed to lift 3 TMC of water daily from Srisailam, supplying Chennai and irrigating 9.6 lakh acres, he said.

However, a legal petition filed by the TDP in 2020 and the EAC’s February 27 ruling effectively stalled the project, Govardhan Reddy claimed.

The YSRCP leader criticised Naidu for "compromising" Andhra Pradesh's position on the Polavaram and Almatti projects, prioritising political interests over the welfare of farmers, despite having served as Chief Minister for 15 years..

He also alleged that Naidu remained silent from 2014 to 2019 on Telangana’s "illegal" Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi projects, linking it to his entanglement in the vote-for-note scandal.

Dismissing Naidu’s claim of renaming Nellore after Potti Sriramulu, Govardhan Reddy asserted that the credit rightfully belongs to Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s 2008 government order. PTI COR STH SSK ROH