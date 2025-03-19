YSRCP accuses TDP-led Andhra govt of 'erasing' YSR's legacy

Visakhapatnam, March 19 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader G Amarnath on Wednesday accused the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh of "systematically erasing" the legacy of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR).

He questioned why the ruling alliance seemed to fear YSR’s name.

Amarnath called on the government and the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) to reverse the renaming of the Visakhapatnam VDCA Cricket Stadium, which was originally named after Rajasekhara Reddy, and criticised the ongoing efforts to remove his name from public institutions.

"The NDA coalition government may remove YSR’s name from the walls, but they will never remove him from people’s hearts. Their pathetic attempts to erase his legacy only expose their weakness and fear of his enduring impact," said Amarnath in a press release.

He alleged that the government was more focused on eliminating the YSRCP and YSR’s brand than fulfilling election promises.

YSRCP would stage a protest on March 20 at 10 am near the stadium’s YSR statue, he said.

Amarnath claimed that the government was "systematically erasing" YSR’s legacy, citing the removal of his name from the health university, Visakhapatnam stadium, Sitakonda’s YSR viewpoint, YSR district, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, and Tadigadapa Municipality.

While highlighting YSR’s contributions to education, and healthcare, Amarnath emphasised that his legacy remains intact despite such actions.

The YSRCP leader clarified that the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and not the then government had named the stadium after YSR under Gokaraju Gangaraju’s leadership post his (YSR) demise and had also erected his statue.

The YSRCP leader slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for "failing" to rename Krishna district after N T Rama Rao (NTR) during his three terms, while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had done so. PTI COR STH ROH