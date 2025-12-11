YSRCP accuses TDP-led NDA govt of suppressing protest over ‘privatisation’ of medical colleges

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 11 (PTI) YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday accused the NDA coalition government in Andhra of spending the past 18 months solely targeting former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and suppressing the party’s protest against the alleged privatisation of government medical colleges.

Addressing a press conference here, Rambabu alleged the government had "worked with only one agenda—hounding Reddy and obstructing the YSRCP’s movement against the privatisation of government medical colleges—instead of addressing people’s issues or fulfilling election promises." He alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was functioning entirely under the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying the Jana Sena chief had "switched off his brain" and reduced himself to a "political puppet".

Rambabu accused Kalyan of "abandoning the people" who voted for him and allowing his party to become an "appendage of the TDP." Further, he claimed that NDA leaders were "focused only on twisting the Parakamani case" rather than addressing the issues raised by Reddy.

According to probing agencies, cash offerings were allegedly stolen during the YSRCP government. Ravi Kumar, a TTD employee, was arrested in April 2023 for allegedly stealing around USD 920 from the Parakamani, the temple’s coins and currency counting centre.

Defending the YSRCP chief, Rambabu said Reddy had built and inaugurated the secure Parakamani complex, which safeguards assets worth Rs 14 crore. He termed the comparison to an alleged Rs 70,000 theft "politically motivated".

He also questioned Kalyan’s silence on controversies and temple-related thefts reported during earlier TDP regimes.

Rambabu alleged that Kalyan avoids criticising Naidu because of political dependence, but repeatedly targets Reddy to suit the TDP narrative.

He also questioned Kalyan's shifting positions on faith, ideology and public statements. However, there was no immediate response from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH SSK