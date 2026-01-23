YSRCP accuses TDP of 'misleading' public on land resurvey, passbooks

Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday alleged that the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh was misleading the public on the comprehensive land resurvey and falsely claiming credit for issuing Pattadar Passbooks.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, Venkataramaiah alleged that the NDA coalition government had merely reissued Pattadar Passbooks introduced during the YSRCP tenure between 2019 and 2024, after removing the former chief minister’s photograph, in an attempt to gain publicity.

"The TDP-led coalition is misleading the public on the comprehensive land resurvey and falsely taking credit for issuing Pattadar Passbooks," he alleged.

He claimed that no new passbooks had been issued and no fresh land surveys conducted by the current government, asserting that the coalition "merely returned old passbooks under the guise of new ones." Venkataramaiah also criticised Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad, saying he lacked understanding of the extensive groundwork involved in conducting the comprehensive land resurvey, which was carried out after nearly a century under the previous YSRCP government.

He maintained that the former government had prioritised farmers and implemented land reforms to ensure clear land titles, leveraging advanced technological surveys.

Questioning the coalition’s claims, Venkataramaiah asked why no fresh passbooks had been issued if the government’s assertions were accurate.

He said the current administration continued to rely on systems and mechanisms introduced by the YSRCP, adding that there was "no alternative but to follow the earlier model." There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP.