YSRCP alleges Andhra govt 'forcing' teachers to join Naidu’s poverty eradication programme

Amaravati, Jul 28 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government is "forcing" government employees, particularly teachers, to participate in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's 'poverty eradication' initiative, P4 or Public Private People Partnership, YSRCP leader N Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged on Monday.

Naidu launched the 'P4–Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' programme on March 30 in Amaravati.

Under the scheme, 'affluent' individuals who volunteer to support economically weaker families are termed 'margadarsis' (mentors), while the beneficiaries are referred to as ‘bangaru kutumbam’ (golden families).

The programme envisages the top 10 percent of society adopting the bottom 20 percent, guiding and mentoring them out of poverty.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy alleged that the government is "pressuring teachers to adopt poor families" under P4 despite pending dues to employees.

"The government is not clearing employees' dues but is forcing teachers to take up the P4 initiative. Normally, people from higher income brackets come forward to adopt the poor, but here, teachers are being compelled despite financial constraints," he claimed.

Reddy further alleged that Naidu’s poll promise of wealth creation has turned into a campaign to "harass employees," exposing what he called the "deceptive and diversionary tactics" of the CM.

He claimed that district collectors are being used to mount pressure on teachers, resulting in unrest among them. "Teachers are ready to protest as they can no longer withstand the harassment," Reddy charged.

The YSRCP leader also alleged that the P4 initiative is aimed at "diverting public attention from the government’s failure to fulfil key election promises." "Unable to implement the Adabidda Nidhi scheme—which promised Rs 1,500 per month to over two crore women—Naidu is now using P4 as a distraction," Reddy alleged.

He also raised concerns over the safety and well-being of government employees under the coalition government, citing "increased work pressure" as a cause for distress. He referred to a recent road accident near Hyderabad that claimed the lives of two DSPs.

There was no immediate response from the TDP on the allegations. PTI STH SSK