YSRCP alleges curbs on Jagan’s Nellore jail visit

Tirupati, July 29 (PTI) YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Tuesday criticised the alleged restrictions imposed on party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s upcoming visit to Nellore.

Karunakar Reddy alleged that police have issued notices to party leaders and imposed curbs to obstruct Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nellore Central Jail on July 31.

“We (YSRCP) strongly object to the restrictions in Nellore ahead of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit. When a popular leader arrives, people gather voluntarily,” Karunakar Reddy told reporters.

He (Jagan Mohan Reddy) is visiting YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who is under "illegal detention", said the YSRCP leader.

The former TTD chairman said the official machinery cannot prevent public gatherings.

He also slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s People–Public–Private Partnership (P4) concept, questioning the notion of governance being reduced to "forced philanthropy".

Karunakar Reddy alleged that Naidu amassed enormous wealth and demanded that the CM sponsor 20 lakh families under his poverty elimination programme. PTI MS STH ROH