YSRCP alleges ‘free sand’ policy enables illegal mining by ruling party leaders

Amaravati, Jan 27 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Andhra Pradesh’s ‘free sand policy’ is enabling ruling party leaders to carry out large-scale illegal mining, thereby plundering the state’s natural resources.

Though projected as a ‘free sand’ initiative, Reddy claimed that sand was being sold at more than five times the government-fixed price.

"The coalition government’s much-publicised ‘free sand’ policy is a complete fraud. It has become a cover for large-scale illegal mining and organised plunder of natural resources by ruling party leaders," Reddy alleged in a press release.

According to him, NDA alliance MLAs were allegedly minting over Rs 3 crore per month from each sand reach.

Claiming to have photographic evidence of illegal sand mining carried out during midnight and early morning hours at the Virivuru and Surayapalem sand reaches, Reddy alleged that excavation up to a depth of 10 metres was being undertaken in the Penna river using heavy machinery.

He alleged that the activities were being carried out in violation of established rules, National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions and environmental safeguards.

Reddy further claimed that under the erstwhile YSRCP government, regulated sand tenders had generated nearly Rs 700 crore annually for the exchequer, totalling about Rs 3,500 crore between 2019 and 2024.

In contrast, he alleged that under the current coalition government, the entire revenue was being siphoned off by political networks in the name of ‘free sand’.

He also alleged that collections were being made through QR codes linked to private bank accounts, while buyers were being issued handwritten slips instead of official permits.

Sand tractors that should be charged less than Rs 300 were allegedly being forced to pay around Rs 1,250, while tippers and lorries that should pay between Rs 1,400 and Rs 2,000 were being charged anywhere from Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000, he claimed.

The opposition leader accused ruling party leaders of constructing roads on the riverbed to enable round-the-clock mining, blocking irrigation canals, damaging the Penna river ecosystem, and creating deep pits that have already claimed lives.

He demanded that illegal sand mining be stopped immediately and those responsible arrested, and urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to bring the culprits to justice.

Warning that the alleged sand plunder was "bleeding state revenues and destroying the environment," Reddy reiterated that the ‘free sand’ policy is a "massive organised scam." There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP. PTI STH SSK