YSRCP alleges large scale electoral malpractice ahead of local body polls in Andhra

Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 11 (PTI) The YSRCP on Monday alleged that the Pulivendula ZPTC by-elections, scheduled for Tuesday, are being conducted in a "tense atmosphere and amid widespread electoral malpractice." MPTC elections will be held in Ramakuppam (Chittoor district), Karempudi (Palnadu district), Vidavaluru (Nellore district) while ZPTC elections are scheduled in Pulivendula and Vontimitta (YSR Kadapa district).

"ZPTC by-election scheduled for tomorrow (Aug 12) is expected to be held in a tense political climate following violent clashes, police cases and accusations of large-scale electoral malpractice," said YSRCP in a press release.

The YSRCP alleged that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led government is attempting to influence the outcome of the by-election through various forms of electoral malpractice.

According to the party, the state machinery is being misused to target YSRCP leaders and supporters. Voters are being threatened and offered up to Rs 10,000 to vote for the ruling coalition.

The party accused the TDP of attempting to influence the result through booth capturing and also alleged that polling booths have been shifted to far-away locations to disenfranchise voters.

The YSRCP demanded stringent action from the State Election Commission (SEC) to prevent irregularities.

The by-election was necessitated after the demise of ZPTC member C Maheshwar Reddy two years ago.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate response from the TDP on YSRCP allegations.