YSRCP alleges Naidu’s Singapore visits meant to stash wealth, not attract investment

Visakhapatnam, Aug 2 (PTI) YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s frequent visits to Singapore were not aimed at attracting investments, but at stashing his "ill-gotten wealth" in the country.

The former minister, in an official statement, claimed that Naidu had travelled to Singapore 58 times during his earlier tenure as chief minister, "not for development purposes but to safeguard his financial interests" with the help of a long-time associate who was allegedly jailed on corruption charges.

"Naidu was never genuinely interested in bringing investments to the state. His visits to Singapore were intended to move his ill-gotten wealth there," Amarnath alleged.

He further claimed that Naidu and his son, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, have been unable to explain the outcomes of their recent Singapore trip. "Instead, they are resorting to mudslinging against the opposition and making baseless accusations," he added.

Amarnath responded to Lokesh’s recent allegation that a YSRCP-linked individual, Murali Krishna, had sent emails to Singapore government officials and the High Commissioner, warning them against investing in Andhra Pradesh by claiming the state had an "unstable government".

Amarnath, however, countered that the emails were actually sent by a TDP functionary, not anyone from the YSRCP.

He also criticised the Amaravati development agreement, claiming it exposed Naidu’s "deceit" by allegedly giving Singapore firms a lion’s share for minimal investment. "The same script is being repeated now," he added.

Amarnath further claimed that the ports being touted by Naidu were originally developed by former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and credited the upcoming Adani data centre to the previous YSRCP government’s efforts.

Calling for a public debate on land allotments, he accused the current government of "handing over land to companies at throwaway prices." There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP to Amarnath’s remarks. PTI STH SSK