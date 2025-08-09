YSRCP alleges Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam ‘malicious invention’ by CM Naidu

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 9 (PTI) YSRCP leaders M Gurumoorthy and M Bharat on Saturday alleged that the Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam is a “malicious invention” by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at a press conference in Rajahmundry, they claimed that the case against YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy is part of a "political vendetta" aimed at "suppressing dissent and diverting public attention." Gurumoorthy alleged, "The Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam is a malicious invention by Naidu." The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had arrested Midhun Reddy in connection with the alleged scam, which pertains to the previous YSRCP regime.

The leaders accused the TDP government of using the liquor scam as a tool to "silence opposition voices" while deflecting scrutiny from the NDA coalition government’s alleged corruption.

Gurumoorthy condemned the "inhumane denial of basic rights" to Midhun Reddy, including barring his sister from tying a Rakhi during his remand, calling it "utterly despicable politics." He also accused the TDP of liquor irregularities during 2014-19, including bypassing cabinet approvals, waiving an eight percent distillery tax, and causing a revenue loss of Rs 6,500 crore through "favouritism and advance payments." Bharat alleged that Naidu’s name has become "synonymous with liquor corruption", pointing to the alleged privatisation of liquor shops, the proliferation of illegal belt shops, and inflated prices generating illicit profits.

They condemned what they claimed was harassment of YSRCP leaders through "baseless cases" over the past 14 months, alleging that MLAs exploit liquor, land, and sand resources to orchestrate scams in their constituencies for "political gains".

Bharat claimed the YSRCP is committed to fighting this "conspiracy" and urged the public to "resist exploitation".

He alleged that the TDP-led coalition government’s failure to control liquor distribution has "damaged families and communities throughout" the state. PTI MS STH SSK