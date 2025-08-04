YSRCP blames Andhra govt for fertilizer shortage

Amaravati, Aug 4 (PTI) The YSRCP on Monday accused the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government of ignoring farmers' needs and allegedly failing to ensure fertilizer supply during kharif season.

Despite the beginning of kharif season, farmers are struggling as the government has failed to provide essential fertilizers, it said.

"The government has once again proved its inefficiency. RBKs are dysfunctional and farmers are anxious. Chandrababu calls agriculture a waste," the party said.

"The TDP-led NDA government has shown its inefficiency once again by not making the fertilizers available though the Kharif season has set in," said YSRCP in a release.

The opposition party alleged that the current government deliberately destroyed the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), launched by the former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, thus placing "farmers in great distress across the state".

The promised supply of urea and other fertilizers was not provided, said YSRCP, alleging that this betrayal enabled black-marketing to flourish at farmers' expense.

The YSRCP will continue to champion farmers' rights, as agriculture remains a key priority for the party under Reddy's leadership, it said.

It further alleged that the NDA coalition government is not treating farming as a vital sector and declared that the party will expose the failures and fight for justice to cultivators. PTI MS KH