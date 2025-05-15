YSRCP blames TDP govt for Andhra''s financial crisis

Amaravati, May 15 (PTI) YSRCP leader B Rajendranath on Thursday accused the TDP government of "pushing" Andhra Pradesh into a financial crisis through "mismanagement".

Citing data from the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG’s) 2024–25 report, Rajendranath said the state’s fiscal health has deteriorated due to alleged mismanagement, with increasing borrowings and falling development, reflecting a lack of vision under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“The state government’s loans aren’t translating into assets. Capital expenditure fell by over Rs 4,000 crore despite record revenue spending of over Rs 2 lakh crore,” the former minister said in a press release.

The YSRCP leader claimed over Rs 6,000 crore revenue loss due to weak growth and criticized the government for allegedly misusing the funds while neglecting public welfare and essential social services.

He further alleged that the central grants fell by over Rs 14,000 crore in the financial year 2024-25 from around Rs 34,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore.

Sales tax and registration revenues declined sharply, reflecting a slowdown in public activity, he said.

He demanded full disclosure of off-budget borrowings and warned that the capital-centric development was depriving other districts.