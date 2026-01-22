YSRCP chief accuses CM Naidu of ‘credit chori’ over land resurvey programme

Amaravati, Jan 22 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in "credit chori" (theft of credit) over the comprehensive land resurvey programme, claiming it was initiated and implemented during the YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, Reddy said the ‘YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam’ programme was conceived during his 3,600-km padayatra ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections.

"Is there a bigger credit thief on earth than Chandrababu Naidu? Even a chameleon would be ashamed of him," Reddy alleged, claiming Naidu had never considered implementing a reform of this scale.

According to Reddy, the idea for the resurvey emerged after farmers shared grievances during his walkathon, prompting him to launch the Rs 6,000-crore scheme as a permanent solution.

He said the programme incorporated advanced technologies used in the United States and Europe and was the first major land resurvey nearly a century after the British-era survey.

Reddy added that more than 40,000 personnel, including village revenue officers (VROs), digital assistants, and surveyors, were employed under the programme, which issued tamper-proof Pattadar Passbooks to ensure transparency and prevent land disputes.

He alleged that after assuming office, Naidu merely changed the colour of the Pattadar Passbooks and returned them to farmers while claiming credit for the entire exercise.

Even the Rs 400 crore awarded by the Centre as appreciation for the initiative, he claimed, was "appropriated by the TDP leadership." Reddy further alleged that new passbooks issued by the TDP-led NDA government contained errors, which were allegedly being "exploited to demand bribes from farmers for rectification." Highlighting political tactics ahead of the 2024 elections, Reddy claimed Naidu and his "propaganda machinery" spread rumours that lands would be grabbed through the resurvey and used IVRS calls to intimidate farmers against voting for the YSRCP.

Reddy also alleged that a YSRCP activist, Salman, was murdered by TDP leaders with alleged involvement of police officials in Pinnelli village of Gurazala constituency, forcing nearly 300 YSRCP-supporting families to flee the area.

He said legal measures would be explored to ensure justice for the affected villagers.

He reiterated that unless he is accorded the Leader of the Opposition status, given that YSRCP is the only opposition party in the Assembly, he sees no point in attending the House.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar questioned Reddy’s credibility, claiming, "What did you do during the five years you were in power to deserve credit? Your only credit is in destroying the state." Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad echoed the remarks, asserting that the resurvey had begun in 2018 during the TDP government at Takkellapadu village in Jaggayyapeta mandal and accused Reddy of "habitually lying and spewing false venom" about the programme. PTI STH SSK