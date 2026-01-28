YSRCP chief announces padayatra against ‘corrupt, vindictive’ NDA govt

Amaravati, Jan 28 (PTI) YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced a statewide padayatra to reach out to people, accusing the TDP-led NDA government of "being corrupt, vindictive and inefficient." Addressing party workers in Bhimavaram, Reddy launched a sharp attack on the coalition government’s policies and alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was running the administration "in a vindictive manner, favouring his own people while targeting political rivals." "People feel cheated. They are vexed by a government that is wicked, vindictive, and steeped in corruption and inefficiency. I will take up a mass contact programme to expose this NDA alliance," Reddy claimed, while outlining his padayatra plans.

Alluding to a future YSRCP government, the opposition leader said ‘Jagan 2.0’ would be different, promising greater priority for party cadres and a shift in governance style compared to his first term between 2019 and 2024.

Comparing the present dispensation with his previous government, Reddy said the YSRCP had supported people even during the Covid-19 pandemic and fulfilled all poll promises.

He accused the NDA government of breaking all the ‘Super Six’ welfare promises made during the 2024 Assembly elections and of "cheating all sections of society." ‘Super Six’ promises include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Others include Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum (Talliki Vandanam), three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam-2) and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer (Annadata Sukhibhava).

Reddy said that while his government had raised loans of Rs 3.3 lakh crore over five years, Rs 2.7 lakh crore of that amount was disbursed directly to beneficiaries through welfare schemes using direct benefit transfer (DBT).

In contrast, he alleged that the Naidu government had already raised loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore within two years without accountability, while failing to implement welfare schemes. "Where has all that money gone?" he asked.

"From liquor to sand, corruption is increasing. The money is being stashed away by ruling party members, with the leadership also having its share. Illegal liquor outlets are being auctioned, liquor is sold above MRP, and is available round the clock," Reddy alleged.

On sand mining, he claimed that while sales had increased, revenues had declined, calling it another example of alleged corruption.

He also alleged that the recent Sankranti festival was turned into a "gambling fest" with high stakes, saying its spirit was lost to commercialisation, commissions, and the alleged involvement of ruling party leaders, cadres, and police.

Referring to law and order, Reddy claimed it had deteriorated, citing allegations involving Janasena Railway Kodur MLA Arava Sreedhar and Amadalavalasa MLA Koona Ravi Kumar.

He also alleged that Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam had raped a woman and misused power to get the case closed, while false cases were being foisted on political opponents.

According to Reddy, students were suffering due to the alleged suspension of welfare schemes, 'Aarogyasri' (NTR Vaidya Seva) had been weakened, and farmers were in distress due to the lack of a minimum support price and other issues.

"If a government cannot ensure agriculture, healthcare, and education, what is the purpose of such a government?" he asked.

Reddy reiterated that he would undertake a padayatra across all constituencies to highlight what he termed the failures of the coalition government.

There was no immediate response from the TDP. PTI STH SSK