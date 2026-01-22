YSRCP chief claims 'credit theft' by CM Naidu on comprehensive land resurvey

Amaravati, Jan 22 (PTI) Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in "credit chori" (theft) over the comprehensive land resurvey programme, which he said was initiated and implemented during the YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Reddy said the ‘YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam’—the comprehensive land resurvey—was conceived during his 3,600-km padayatra ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections.

"Is there a bigger credit thief on earth than Chandrababu Naidu? Even a chameleon would be ashamed of him," Reddy alleged, adding that Naidu had never even thought of implementing a programme like the comprehensive land resurvey.

According to Reddy, the idea for the resurvey emerged when farmers across the state shared their grievances during his walkathon, prompting him to introduce what he described as a permanent solution through the Rs 6,000-crore scheme.

Reddy said the programme incorporated advanced technologies used in the United States and Europe and was undertaken nearly a century after the British-era land survey.

He said more than 40,000 people were employed as village revenue officers (VROs), digital assistants, surveyors and other staff, and that the resurvey led to the issuance of tamper-proof pattadar passbooks to ensure transparency and prevent land disputes.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar accused the YSRCP chief, questioning his claims of creditworthiness.

"What did you (Reddy) do during the five years you were in power to deserve credit? Your only credit is in destroying the state," Kumar claimed in a press release. PTI STH SSK