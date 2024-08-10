YSRCP chief hits out at Andhra CM over state's debt burden

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 10 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday claimed that the state's total debt burden grew at a lower rate of 13 per cent to stand at Rs 7.4 lakh crore at the end of his regime compared to the 22 per cent logged during the erstwhile TDP government between 2014 and 2019.

Out of the total debt as of June, 2024, the former CM claimed that over Rs 4 lakh crore was inherited from the previous TDP government.

"The total debt of the state, including loans from power companies and guarantees, stood at Rs 7,48,612 crore, of which Rs 4,08,170 crore was inherited from the previous government (TDP)," former Chief Minister Reddy said in a post on X.

Calling on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to stop allegedly misleading people with false financial statistics and white papers, the opposition leader urged him to concentrate on fulfilling the super six scheme promises pledged during the polls.

Super Six schemes include Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women.

Other schemes under Super Six include three free cooking gas cylinders to every household per year, Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer.

According to Reddy, Naidu promised to take responsibility of the state and create wealth but alleged that the latter was claiming that the treasury was empty and that there were no funds to repay debts.

The opposition leader asserted that the TDP-led government is neglecting several welfare schemes involving interest-free loans, fee reimbursement, unemployment allowance, pensions and others.

Moreover, Reddy called on the government to address the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state. PTI STH SS