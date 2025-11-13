YSRCP chief Jagan accuses Andhra CM Naidu of ‘credit chori’ over housing projects

Amaravati, Nov 13 (PTI) YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of 'credit chori' (credit theft), alleging he was taking ownership of housing projects launched during his government's tenure between 2019 and 2024.

Reddy alleged that in the past 18 months, the Naidu-led administration had neither acquired a single square yard of land for the poor nor sanctioned a new housing site.

"Naidu is indulging in outright 'credit chori' by claiming ownership of housing works that were initiated, sanctioned, and largely executed during our government between 2019 and 2024," Reddy claimed in a press release.

His remarks came a day after Naidu virtually inaugurated three lakh welfare houses across the state from Rayachoti mandal in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Reddy alleged that the TDP-led NDA government had not issued even a single pattadar passbook (title deed) for the newly inaugurated houses, asserting that the construction work had begun during the previous YSRCP regime.

By the time the YSRCP government demitted office, Reddy said, 1.4 lakh houses were in the finishing stage, 87,380 had reached the slab level, and 66,845 were under construction.

He recalled that on October 12, 2023, the then YSRCP government had held a massive housewarming ceremony for over 7.4 lakh welfare houses in a single day, which he described as a "historic milestone" in welfare delivery.

According to Reddy, the previous government had issued 31.1 lakh house-site pattas to poor women across 71,800 acres, sanctioned 21.75 lakh houses, and completed over nine lakh houses despite the challenges posed by the Covid-induced pandemic.

He accused the current NDA government of attempting to "lock up" plots meant for the poor and of using "partisan media" to mislead people by projecting YSRCP’s work as its own.

"A person who steals others’ hard work is not a leader but a playwright," Reddy claimed, terming Naidu’s actions a "disgraceful attempt to turn others’ labour into his own glory." There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH SSK