YSRCP chief Jagan, APCC president Sharmila pay tributes to YSR on 16th death anniversary

Idupulapaya (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 2 (PTI) YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid tributes to his father, former united Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on his 16th death anniversary in Kadapa district.

Rajasekhara Reddy, who served as chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009, died in a helicopter crash in the Nallamala forest on September 2, 2009.

Popularly known as YSR, he was credited with launching several flagship welfare schemes, including 'Rajiv Aarogyasri', which provided free healthcare to the poor in corporate hospitals, 'Indiramma Illu' (welfare housing), and fee reimbursement, benefitting lakhs across the Telugu states.

“Missing you (YSR) much,” Jagan posted on 'X' after offering prayers at his father’s grave in Idupulapaya. He was accompanied by his mother, YS Vijayamma, wife, relatives, and supporters.

Similarly, Jagan’s younger sister and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila also paid her respects at the YSR Ghat.

Describing her father’s life as “extraordinary,” Sharmila said his schemes continued to uplift people even after 16 years.

"I am grateful for the people's immense affection. Nearly 700 individuals, unable to bear my father YSR's loss, passed away. I offer tributes to their families," she told reporters.