Jagan calls TDP's Mahanadu a 'drama', questions fulfillment of 143 promises

Amaravati: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday slammed the ruling TDP's Mahanadu (annual conclave) being held in Kadapa, dismissing it as a 'big drama'.

Addressing an internal party meeting at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli, Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "misusing" police, rigging verdicts, and undermining civic bodies by luring MPTCs and ZPTCs.

"How many of the 143 promises it (NDA coalition govt) made have been fulfilled?" asked Reddy in a press release.

The former CM claimed that the TDP has no real achievements to showcase at Mahanadu, suggesting that the event was primarily for "photo opportunities" and publicity.

“They failed to fulfil even basic promises like free bus travel for women." Lamenting the discontinuation of several schemes introduced by the previous YSRCP dispensation, Reddy accused the TDP-led government of "failing" to create a single job.

Reddy claimed that over three lakh jobs were offered during his term in office between 2019 and 2024.

Voicing concerns about the law and order situation, Reddy alleged that YSRCP leaders have been subjected to false cases and vindictive arrests.