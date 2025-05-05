YSRCP chief Jagan demands urgent relief for rain-hit farmers

Amaravati, May 5 (PTI) YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed party leaders to extend support to rain-hit farmers and press the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government for immediate relief and compensation.

Expressing concern over widespread crop damage caused by sudden rains and strong winds across major farming regions, Reddy criticised the government’s "negligence" in failing to safeguard harvested paddy despite weather alerts.

In a release following phone conversations with regional coordinators, Reddy said, "Authorities failed to protect harvested paddy despite warnings. This negligence has led to heavy losses." He highlighted severe damage to paddy and horticulture crops, particularly in the Godavari districts, where procurement delays have worsened the situation for farmers.

Reddy also pointed out that farmers, already hit by low support prices during the Kharif season, are now facing further distress in the ongoing Rabi season due to poor planning and adverse weather conditions.

YSRCP leaders have been instructed to visit affected areas, offer moral support, collect damage data, and raise demands for immediate compensation and relief with the state administration.