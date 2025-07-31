YSRCP chief Jagan meets party leader in Nellore prison

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 31 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Nellore on Thursday as part of his visit to call on a jailed party leader and others.

He reached Nellore in a chopper and proceeded to the local district jail to meet K Govardhan Reddy, a former minister, who is on remand there.

Govardhan Reddy was arrested over "illegal" quartz mining.

The former chief minister went to prison around 11 am, according to a video link shared by YSRCP.

Later, he is scheduled to interact with Govardhan Reddy's family members and follow up with a visit to N Prasanna Kumar Reddy's home.

Prasanna Kumar Reddy's home was recently ransacked allegedly by ruling party cadres after the YSRCP leader's alleged remarks against a woman TDP MLA. PTI STH KH