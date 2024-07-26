YSRCP chief Jagan slams Andhra CM over decision to defer Budget presentation

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is backing off from presenting a regular budget as he would be compelled to incorporate poll promises in it.

The former chief minister alleged that Naidu does not have the boldness to table a regular budget, which generally is for 12 months.

"If he presents a regular budget then he has to show the fake promises he had made during polls in the regular budget. If those super six promises do not reflect, he (Naidu) thought people will open their mouths," said Reddy, addressing a press conference at his residence in Tadepalli.

Super Six scheme includes Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women.

Other schemes under Super Six include three free cooking gas cylinders to every household per year, Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer.

According to Reddy, people will wait to see if they will receive the money promised during the elections which is allegedly making Naidu to create a fear psychosis in the state so that people will not come on to the roads to protest.

Recently, the Chief Minister announced in the Assembly that the state budget will be presented after two months due to 'financial constraints'.

Questioning if the state is moving forward or going back 52 days after the declaration of the election results, Reddy alleged atrocities such as murders, rapes and destruction of assets were rampant.

According to the opposition leader, victims were being booked while the police department was playing the role of a spectator under the allegedly oppressive rule of the TDP-led government, which also includes the BJP and the Janasena.