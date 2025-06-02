YSRCP chief Jagan to meet police atrocity victim's family in Guntur district

Amaravati, Jun 2 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tenali in Guntur district on June 3 and will meet one of the families of the three men who were publicly thrashed on the road by the police recently.

Half a dozen policemen in Tenali made three men--John Victor, Karimullah and Rakesh--sit on the road and beat them with batons, a YSRCP release said on Monday.

A video of the incident went viral, bringing widespread condemnation against Tenali police for assaulting the minorities.

In the video, a policeman is seen kicking one of the victims, while another policeman stamps on a victim's thighs.

The incident occurred on April 25 and came to light after a video surfaced on May 26.

Two of the victims are from the Dalit community, while one belonged to a minority community. The three men were accused of attacking a police constable after being confronted over marijuana possession.

"Reddy will visit Tenali on June 3, to meet the family of one of the three young victims from Dalit and minority communities who were brutally assaulted by police personnel," the release said.

Expressing deep anguish over this atrocity involving police, the opposition leader described the incident as an inhuman act that has shaken the conscience of the state.

Recently, YSRCP Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy met the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), V Ramasubramanian, and the Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Kishor Makwana, in New Delhi to submit formal complaints over the Tenali police atrocity.

"He (Gurumoorthy) urged immediate action against the police personnel involved in the brutal assault on Dalit and minority youths in Tenali, Guntur district, which occurred in broad daylight on a public road," the release said.

In his complaint, the Tirupati MP alleged systemic misuse of the police system by the TDP-led NDA government to target YSRCP leaders and marginalised communities, particularly Dalits, BCs and tribals.

Meanwhile, Tenali Sub-Divisional Police Officer B Janardhan told PTI that an enquiry officer has been appointed by Guntur District Superintendent of Police S Satish to look into the atrocity case.

Reacting to Reddy's planned visit to Tenali, TDP leader and Madakasira MLA MS Raju ridiculed that a person (Jagan) who had worked as the CM is going to comfort "marijuana gangs, rowdy sheeters and anti-social elements".

"This reflects the criminal nature and heinous mindset of Jagan," said Raju addressing a press conference. PTI STH KH