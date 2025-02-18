YSRCP chief Jagan visits Vallabhaneni Vamsi in jail, slams law and order under TDP govt

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 18 (PTI) YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited party leader and former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi in jail and claimed that the arrest reflects the "deteriorating law and order situation" in Andhra Pradesh under the TDP-led government.

The state police recently arrested Vamsi in Hyderabad over a case related to an attack on the TDP Gannavaram office during the previous YSRCP regime two years ago.

He is currently lodged in a jail in Vijayawada.

"The way Vamsi was arrested and false cases were filed against him is symbolic of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. You can see the heinous breakdown in law and order," Reddy told reporters outside the jail, accompanied by Vamsi’s wife, Pankaja Sri, and other YSRCP leaders.

According to the opposition leader, Vamsi was not present when the TDP office was attacked and asserted that no complaint mentioned his name.

He alleged that Satyavardhan, a Dalit who used to work as a data entry operator at the TDP office, was motivated to file an 'SC/ST Atrocity case'.

He claimed that Vamsi was included as accused, and the case was reopened on July 10, 2024, following the return of the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government to power.

As most of the cases were bailable, Reddy alleged that Naidu ensured more false cases were registered against Vamsi to prevent him from obtaining bail.

Further, Reddy noted that Satyavardhan had also 'testified' to a judge that "Vamsi committed no mistake".

Alleging that democracy is being "stifled in the state", the YSRCP supremo said the TDP will not always be in power.

He cautioned police and officials that upon returning to power, the YSRCP "will not spare those who misused power" at the behest of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Pankaja Sri also issued a warning, stating that she will sue all those who are trolling her on social media. PTI STH SSK ROH