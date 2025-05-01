YSRCP chief Jagan welcomes Centre's move on caste census

Amaravati, 1 May (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census.

He said a caste-based census would enable focused welfare initiatives and ensure economic and social development for backward and marginalised communities.

“Andhra Pradesh, under my leadership, took the lead by passing a resolution in November 2021 and conducting the country’s first BC caste-wise enumeration in January 2024 through village and ward secretariats,” Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

However, the survey—later expanded to include all communities—was not made public.

Reddy added that this was a crucial step towards achieving real social justice and inclusive growth for all sections of society.

The central government had on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be part of the upcoming census and will be carried out in a "transparent" manner.