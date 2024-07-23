YSRCP chief to stage protest in Delhi against 'violence' in Andhra

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) YSR Congress Party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to stage a protest in the national capital on Wednesday against alleged deteriorating law and order situation and violence in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said Reddy may also seek meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue.

It will be Reddy's first visit to Delhi following his party's defeat in the recent assembly elections.

The former chief minister is scheduled to inaugurate a one-day photo and video exhibition at India International Centre here, showcasing what the party claims targeted violence against YSRCP cadres in Andhra Pradesh.

"The violence and mad frenzy unleashed by TDP workers on the YSRCP leaders, workers and sympathizers are shocking. The police in the state are turning a blind eye to these incidents and are even aiding and abetting these criminal acts," the party invitation stated.

Reddy's protest comes amid heightened political tensions in Andhra Pradesh, with the YSRCP accusing the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of orchestrating attacks on its members. PTI LUX LUX KVK KVK