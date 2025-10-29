YSRCP claims ‘one-crore signature’ drive shaking Naidu govt over medical college privatisation move

Amaravati, Oct 29 (PTI) The YSRCP on Wednesday claimed that its 'one-crore signature' campaign opposing the public-private partnership (PPP) model in government medical colleges is "shaking" the Chandrababu Naidu-led alliance government in Andhra Pradesh.

The opposition party alleged that the Naidu government was attempting to privatise public medical colleges, thereby "denying affordable medical education and healthcare to the poor." "The historic 'one-crore signature movement' is shaking the very foundations of the TDP-led alliance government as it seeks to privatise government medical colleges and deny quality medical education and healthcare to the poor," the YSRCP claimed in a press release.

Privatising government medical colleges amounts to "selling the future of poor students to private profiteers," the party alleged, calling Naidu's ideas "rotten and regressive." The YSRCP said the initiative was aimed at "protecting public medical education and services." It was announced to protest against the privatisation of new medical colleges through a one crore signature campaign.

The release pointed out that during former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure between 2019 and 2024, 17 government medical colleges were established.

The party further alleged that the NDA alliance government now plans to hand over these institutions to private entities, accusing Naidu of pursuing an "anti-poor and pro-corporate agenda".

According to the YSRCP, Naidu "did not secure a mandate on his own strength" but came to power "through political patchwork and borrowed faces," asserting that "public trust remains with Reddy." It accused the TDP-led coalition government of failing to deliver and depending solely on "propaganda and publicity", adding that the present regime "cannot sustain for three years without constitutional stress".

The YSRCP maintained that the signature drive represents "one crore families defending the right to medical education and affordable healthcare" and vowed to compel the government to withdraw the PPP decision.

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH SSK