YSRCP damaged TTD's sacredness by using adulterated ghee for laddu: Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 20 (PTI) Keeping up the heat on his party's main rival YSRCP over the Tirupati laddu controversy, TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused its led previous government of damaging the sacredness of TTD by procuring cheap, 'adulterated' ghee to prepare the famous sweet.

He also indicated he would take action on the matter, asking should he spare people when "unpardonable mistakes" are committed.

Naidu said people are saying that their sentiments were hurt due to the alleged adulteration of ghee used in laddu (sacred sweet offering to Lord Balaji in Tirupati) during the previous YSR Congress government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a public meeting in Prakasam district, Naidu alleged the previous regime bought inferior quality ghee at cheaper prices affecting the quality of Laddu and damaged the sacredness of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. TTD runs the popular Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati that attracts lakhs of devotees throughout the year.

"Today we have changed the ghee supplier. We started purchasing Nandini brand ghee from Karnataka. People are saying their sentiments were hurt (following allegations of adulterated ghee and presence of animal fat in Tirupati laddus). When the sentiments were hurt, should I spare them (culprits) when unpardonable mistakes were committed," Naidu asked, asserting people have faith in their respective religions.

On Friday, TTD said there was presence of 'Lard' (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee, citing a lab report.

TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board was in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied 'adulterated' ghee.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, hitting out Naidu, had said the adulteration issue was taken up to divert the public attention from the state government's 100 days of rule. PTI GDK STH SA