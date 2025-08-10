YSRCP delegation meets SEC, alleges TDP misconduct ahead of local body polls

Amaravati, Aug 10 (PTI) A delegation of YSRCP leaders on Sunday met with State Election Commissioner Neelam Sawhney to complain about the TDP's alleged misconduct ahead of the August 12 MPTC and ZPTC elections.

The YSRCP accused the ruling party of "misusing" its power, making unauthorised changes to polling centers, and influencing police actions, particularly in the lead-up to the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election.

The delegation demanded inquiry and action against alleged erring officials and to ensure fair conduct of polls.

"The YSRCP accused TDP of anarchy, misuse of government power, unauthorised changes to polling centres and biased police actions," said a release from the party.

MPTC elections will be held in Ramakuppam (Chittoor district), Karempudi (Palnadu district), Vidavaluru (Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district) and Pulivendula, Vontimitta (YSR Kadapa district) for ZPTCs.

According to YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy, the TDP, fearing defeat, is foisting cases and engaging in arson rather than seeking votes based on its 14-month governance record.

Reddy warned that the YSRCP would take the matter to court if the State Election Commission (SEC) failed to act impartially.

The by-election became necessary after the demise of ZPTC member C Maheshwar Reddy two years ago. PTI MS STH ROH