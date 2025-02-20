YSRCP delegation raises security concerns for Jagan Mohan Reddy with Andhra Guv

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 20 (PTI) A YSRCP delegation led by B Satyanarayana, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, met Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday to raise concerns over alleged security lapses involving party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Satyanarayana accused the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government of acting against Reddy with "political vengeance" and "deliberately" creating a security risk during his recent visit to Guntur.

The YSRCP delegation’s visit to Raj Bhavan comes in the wake of the former CM’s visit to Guntur Mirchi Yard on Wednesday.

"If anything happens to Y S Jagan, the government and senior police officials, including the IG and SP, will be held responsible," Satyanarayana told reporters after meeting the Governor.

According to the Opposition leader, the police used the election code of conduct as a pretext to withdraw security for Reddy but ensured full protection for a recent concert in Vijayawada.

Furthermore, the former minister criticised the TDP-led government for "neglecting" chilli farmers in the southern state, who are suffering losses due to falling prices.

"While the previous YSRCP government provided regular financial assistance to farmers, the current coalition government has abandoned them," he claimed. PTI STH SSK ROH