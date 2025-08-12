YSRCP demands cancellation of Pulivendula local body bypoll citing 'malpractices'

Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 12 (PTI) YSRCP leader and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Tuesday demanded the cancellation of the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of causing widespread electoral malpractices, booth capturing and voter intimidation affecting fairness.

The Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) bypoll in Pulivendula began on a stormy note in Kadapa district as police have taken Avinash Reddy into custody on Tuesday morning.

"Avinash Reddy demanded that the ongoing ZPTC by-election in Pulivendula be cancelled and re-conducted under the supervision of central police forces," said a YSRCP press release quoting the MP.

Police placed a YSRCP leader and a TDP leader under house arrest.

Avinash Reddy accused TDP and BJP MLAs of allegedly rigging of votes by bringing in party workers from other constituencies.

The opposition party demanded re-polling in Pulivendula and Vontimitta under the watch of neutral central forces, ensuring transparency and protection of the people's mandate in both constituencies.

Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections are being held in Ramakuppam (Chittoor district), Karempudi (Palnadu district) and Vidavaluru (Nellore district) while ZPTC elections are underway in Pulivendula and Vontimitta (YSR Kadapa district).

The MP condemned the police action -- taking him into custody-- as atrocious. He alleged that it was done without notice or reason and claimed that hundreds of TDP supporters entered Pulivendula without facing any police action.

"Avinash Reddy's arrest in Pulivendula early this morning is an atrocious act by the police. This arrest was made without any prior notice or valid reason," said YSRCP in a press release.

Avinash Reddy, reportedly suffering a high fever, was allegedly dragged away without slippers despite pleas; his supporters trying to resist were "manhandled", the release alleged.

The MP's complaints on alleged booth-capturing were ignored, raising doubts over impartiality, the opposition party alleged.

The MP accused police of acting like TDP supporters, targeting YSRCP leaders and workers. He also claimed that polling agents were attacked while 'over a hundred armed TDP members waited nearby'.

"Such actions expose police bias and political interference aimed at disrupting a free and fair election atmosphere in Pulivendula," said Avinash Reddy before being whisked away by police.

Meanwhile, Police also placed YSRCP leader SV Satish Reddy under house arrest before voting began, which party leaders termed undemocratic, alleging it prevented his interaction with the public.

The opposition party urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to intervene immediately and ensure a free, fair and unbiased electoral process, preventing police interference and safeguarding democratic rights of YSRCP workers and leaders.

According to YSRCP, the initial hours of the election day witnessed unprecedented chaos and TDP leaders allegedly captured 15 booths early morning, preventing even polling agents from entering, sparking severe unrest.

YSRCP accused TDP supporters of orchestrating booth capturing, violence and voter intimidation in collusion with the ruling coalition, police and officials.

The opposition party termed it a state-sponsored election hijack, accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's NDA coalition government of allegedly using police force and allegedly mobilising rowdies to subvert democracy and prevent a free and fair mandate.

Similarly, TDP MLC Ram Gopal Reddy, who was kept under house arrest, questioned police over the grounds for their action, saying he had no objection but criticised the SEC's approach.

"I have made no objections and will avoid visiting polling villages. However, I maintain that arresting TDP leaders during elections is unjustified and against democratic principles," said Ram Gopal Reddy in a press release from TDP.

Meanwhile, Tension prevailed in Chinnakottapalli village of Vontimitta mandal when TDP leaders allegedly attacked a YSRCP polling agent during voting, reportedly in the presence of state transport minister M Ramprasad Reddy.

According to eyewitnesses, the YSRCP agent was targeted while on election duty when TDP leaders allegedly resorted to physical assault to intimidate polling staff and discourage voters from participating.

There was no immediate reaction from the government or TDP regarding the allegations. PTI MS STH ADB