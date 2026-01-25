YSRCP demands judicial inquiry into death of GVMC engineer during review meet

Amaravati, Jan 25 (PTI) The YSRCP has demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of a government employee here, alleging that he collapsed while being questioned by Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy.

N Chandrasekhar, YSRCP employees and pensioners division president, alleged that Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) superintendent engineer Govind Rao collapsed and died during a review meeting chaired by TDP leader Kommareddy.

"The engineer collapsed and died during a review meeting in which TDP leader and Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy humiliated him," Chandrasekhar alleged in a press release on Saturday.

Chandrasekhar alleged that Kommareddy refused to accept the officer’s explanations and behaved arrogantly, claiming that his high-handedness was the sole reason for Rao’s death.

He also said the review meeting was unnecessary and that Kommareddy was rude even as the engineer explained the issues raised.

However, Kommareddy rejected the allegations, stating that Rao suffered a medical emergency during a routine review meeting.

The chairman said the meeting was convened to address public complaints regarding a garbage transfer station and to discuss issues related to non-functional vehicles under the engineering wing.

"There was no shouting or humiliation. The engineer suddenly collapsed during the review, and we immediately arranged medical help and rushed him to the hospital in a private vehicle, as ambulances were not available," Kommareddy told PTI.

"CPR was administered at the office, and Rao was at the hospital, with doctors reporting that his condition remained stable for 24 hours," he added.

Kommareddy claimed that the family later moved the engineer to another hospital against medical advice, during which he reportedly suffered a second stroke.

He claimed that Rao had underlying health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure, and that the family had informed officials that he had been unwell for the past month.

Kommareddy alleged that the incident was being politicised, despite the presence of several officials and eyewitnesses who could confirm that no misconduct had occurred.