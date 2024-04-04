YSRCP doing “corpse politics”, alleges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Kovvuru (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 4 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the ruling YSRCP of indulging in "corpse politics”.

Advertisment

In 2014, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had sought votes as the chief of YSRCP claiming that his father “Y S Rajasekhar Reddy was murdered” and in 2019 he approached the voters claiming that his “paternal uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy was done to death”, the TDP leader said.

“Now, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the Chief Minister of the state (is) again resorting to similar corpse politics by not disbursing pensions to the beneficiaries,” said Naidu, alluding to Reddy’s allegations that 31 aged welfare pensioners died while going to collect pension in the scorching summer heat.

Addressing a public meeting as part of his Prajagalam election canvassing tour at Kovvuru in East Godavari district, the former CM sought to know who is feudalistic, whether the person (Jagan) who allegedly withdrew welfare schemes for Dalits or the person (Naidu) who implemented 27 such programmes.

Advertisment

Naidu promised to implement welfare schemes by creating assets and not resorting to debt.

Exuding confidence that the National Democratic Alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena will come to power in the state, the TDP supremo alleged that people are not willing to attend Reddy’s meetings even though the ruling party is arranging transport and paying people.

Noting that Kovvuru constituency is a bastion of the TDP, he called on the cadres of BJP and Janasena to actively take part in election campaign.

Advertisment

According to Naidu, BJP and Janasena forged an alliance with the TDP to work for the victory of the people.

Moreover, Naidu extended support to advocates who are fighting against the Land Tilling Act and promised to revoke it soon after coming to power.

“Work hard for these 39 days and I will take the responsibility personally to bring the state back on track. The victory of all our candidates should be one-sided,” he added.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4. PTI STH ROH