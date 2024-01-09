YSRCP files counter complaints with EC against TDP, says it enrolled Telangana voters in Andhra

Vijayawada, Jan 9 (PTI) Even as the TDP and Janasena met the Election Commission team visiting the state to complain about the government in Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSRCP on Tuesday lodged complaints of its own to the EC against alleged duplication of voters, as well as against N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and others.

The YSRCP, represented by its Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and other EC officials on tour in the state and demanded the removal of duplicate voters from electoral rolls.

"The TDP started an enrollment drive, calling people from Telangana to enroll as voters in Andhra Pradesh as the polls got over in Telangana…This is illegal,” Reddy said, addressing reporters after meeting the Election Commission.

The MP noted that an individual is entitled to only one vote in one place and if anybody wishes to register as a voter in Andhra Pradesh, they should first get their vote deleted from the Telangana voters' list.

Further, Reddy found fault with Janasena having accompanyied the TDP while meeting the Election Commission on Tuesday. According to him, Janasena is an unrecognised party while the opportunity to meet the Election Commission is only accorded to recognised parties.

Likewise, he observed that there is no clarity on whether Janasena is an alliance partner of the BJP or the TDP and questioned how its members can be allowed to meet the Election Commission.

Among other plaints to the Election Commission, Vijayasai Reddy, who is also the YSRCP parliamentary party leader, took up the issue of Nara Lokesh and other TDP leaders regularly making allegedly disparaging remarks against the ruling party and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Everywhere they are using disparaging language and we brought it to the Election Commission’s notice. We informed the Election Commission that criminal action should be initiated against them,” said Vijayasai Reddy.

The Election Commission has also been informed of Lokesh’s alleged threats to some government officials who the TDP claim are working against the party's interests.

He alleged that Lokesh has been threatening some officers with dire consequences, telling them that he has noted their names in a red book for action against them when the TDP returns to power. PTI STH ANE