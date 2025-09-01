YSRCP flays Andhra govt for 'failing' to compensate Budameru flood victims

Amaravati, September 1 (PTI) YSRCP leader V Srinivas on Monday criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for allegedly failing to provide compensation to Budameru flood-affected families even after a year, accusing it of "tarnishing" Vijayawada’s brand image.

Exactly a year ago, Budameru rivulet swelled causing widespread flooding in Vijayawada's Singh Nagar and other areas.

Srinivas alleged that many colonies continue to be inundated during moderate rains as no permanent measures have been taken to address the recurring flooding problem.

"NDA coalition government is miserably failing to provide compensation to the flood affected people of Budameru for the last one year and has been damaging the brand image of Vijayawada," said Srinivas, addressing a press conference.

The former minister warned that if compensation is not disbursed and complete desilting is not carried out to enable free water flow, the YSRCP will launch an agitation.

Srinivas further alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ignored the flood problem, focusing solely on Amaravati while leaving municipal works unattended, and assigning Minister P Narayana to handle Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA)-related issues alone.

According to Srinivas, survivors of last year’s Budameru floods are still awaiting relief, even as Naidu is celebrating 30 years in office.

The YSRCP leader recalled that during the floods, Naidu and his cabinet colleagues only made “photo opportunities” visits, failing to implement rehabilitation or preventive measures later.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH ROH