YSRCP govt desecrated Tirumala, sanitisation process has begun: Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the previous YSRCP government had desecrated Tirumala, the abode of world-renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, but noted the sanitisation process has already begun.

The CM further alleged that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had served substandard food to the Tirumala devotees to not only undermine its holiness but also hurt the devotees’ sentiments.

“After finding the evidence that substandard ingredients were used to make prasadam (consecrated food), we will take stringent action against the people responsible for it,” said Naidu in a press release.

He made these comments on the sidelines of inaugurating an Anna Canteen at the secretariat on Thursday. Anna Canteens offer subsidised meals for poor people.

The chief minister said Tirumala deity Sri Venkateswara Swamy is one of the most revered Gods for the Hindus and alleged that the YSRCP government had completely desecrated it.

Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh claimed that the quality of 'annadanam' (free food for Tirumala devotees) and Tirupati laddu diminished under the YSRCP government.

“Corruption was done unlike any other time before. As part of that, adulterated ghee was used. Immediately after the NDA government was formed, a new executive officer (EO) was appointed and all the powers were vested in the EO to sanitise the entire system to ensure that earlier irregularities do not recur,” Lokesh told reporters at Renigunta Airport.

As part of that endeavour, he said that ghee, rice and all vegetables were tested following Naidu’s directives to maintain quality while the EO specifically dispatched ghee samples to the NDDB lab, whose results were disseminated today.

“Very clearly it was established in the report that lard, beef fat and fish oil were there. If Chandrababu Naidu says something, he will back it up with evidence...” added Lokesh.