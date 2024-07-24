YSRCP govt liquor policies led to financial loss of Rs 18,860 cr : AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Jul 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that the liquor policies introduced by the previous YSRCP regime have caused a loss of Rs 18,860 crore to the state exchequer in the last five years.

Releasing a white paper on excise policies in the assembly, the Chief Minister noted that the southern state saw a liquor income gap of Rs 42,762 crore in the past five years when compared to neighbouring Telangana.

“They (YSRCP government) promised prohibition with gradual reduction of outlets… but there was no commitment and the intention was different,” said Naidu in his address.

Compared to Karnataka and Telangana, the CM said Andhra Pradesh has consistently logged lower liquor revenues during the YSRCP government.

According to Naidu, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had implemented 'manipulative policies' for personal gain with misleading promises and several other irregularities.

Naidu alleged that 1.78 crore litres of illicitly distilled liquor was seized between 2019 and 2024, resulting in increased crime, adverse impact on health and failed enforcement, including severely impacting the poorer sections due to inflated prices.

As part of course correction, the CM said the Excise department will be restructured to implement a single line of control for efficient functioning.

Transparent procurement policy, revision of bar and retail licenses, re-examination of liquor pricing policy are some of the measures to be taken.

Naidu further said the alleged irregularities will be thoroughly probed by the CB-CID and the case may be referred to Enforcement Directorate (ED), given the amount of money involved.

The Assembly passed two bills - The Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Repeal Bill, 2024 and The Dr YSR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Later, Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu adjourned the House till Thursday.

PTI STH ROH