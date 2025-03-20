YSRCP govt procured 90 per cent transformers from one company: Andhra Minister tells Assembly

Amaravati, March 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar informed the Assembly on Thursday that the previous YSRCP government allegedly procured 90 percent of its transformers from the same company.

While addressing the House, the Energy Minister also said the former government had "failed" to replace even a single electric pole.

“In the past five years under the YSRCP regime, 90 percent of the transformer purchases came from one company alone…YSRCP government did not replace even a single electric pole and also failed to repair transformers,” said Kumar.

Only after the TDP-led government came to power, he claimed that the repair work was undertaken.

The minister also pointed out that the state government is encouraging MSMEs by floating tenders to buy 10,000 transformers.

Further, the House witnessed discussions on Scheduled Castes (SC) sub – categorisation, with the Chief Minister announcing that the southern state would undertake this exercise on the basis of 2026 census district-wise.

Later, Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu adjourned the House sine die.

PTI STH ROH