YSRCP has been 'unmasked' again as BJP's B-team: YS Sharmila

Amaravati, Aug 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Friday alleged that YSRCP has once again been 'unmasked', proving itself as the B-team of the BJP.

She alleged that YSRCP, which pretends to fight in Andhra Pradesh, secretly bows before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, betraying the Telugu people by supporting BJP's agenda.

She questioned why YSRCP supported the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, claiming it was a proof of the party's secret alliance with BJP, while TDP and Janasena's alliance with BJP remains open.

"YSRCP has once again been unmasked, clearly proving itself to be nothing more than the B-team of BJP," said Sharmila in a press release.

She said that the YSRCP's mask has come off, and the saffron scarf underneath it has been exposed, alleging that it is now clear that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is Modi's foster son.

According to Sharmila, YSRCP acts like an opposition in the state but works as a servant of BJP at the Centre.

The APCC chief alleged that Reddy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are "all stooges of Modi".

She accused YSRCP of surrendering to Modi out of fear of corruption cases and protecting itself over its misdeeds over five years of rule.

Sharmila noted that YSRCP maintained silence on issues like Manipur violence, Godhra riots, and Modi's alleged attacks on democracy, but attacked opposition leader Rahul Gandhi instead.

Referring to YSRCP's support for NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, she asked, "If this is not a betrayal of Telugu people, then what is?" "YSRCP must answer the people of the state," she said.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the YSRCP.