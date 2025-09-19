YSRCP holds protests against 'privatisation' of medical colleges in Andhra

Amaravati, September 19 (PTI) The YSRCP held a “Chalo Medical College” protest on Friday accross Andhra Pradesh, opposing the TDP-led government’s alleged move to privatise government medical colleges.

YSRCP's opposition is to the alleged privatisation of 10 medical colleges, part of the 17 medical colleges, established during the previous Jagam Mohan Reddy-led government between 2019 and 2024.

“We are holding a ‘Chalo Medical College’ (march to medical colleges) protest opposing the NDA coalition government’s decision to privatise medical institutions,” a YSRCP leader told PTI.

The opposition party clarified that the demonstrations would remain peaceful and led by students and youth leadership.

Party cadres visited medical colleges to explain the facts to the public and highlight what they described as the TDP-led government’s intentions behind privatisation. They emphasised YSRCP’s commitment to protecting affordable medical education for common people.

According to the YSRCP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sold government medical colleges and hospitals at rock-bottom prices to his benamis (stooges), weakening healthcare infrastructure and undermining the long-term interests of medical education.

Several senior opposition leaders have reportedly been placed under house arrest across the state to prevent their participation in the protests.

The NDA coalition government is stooping to a new low by using police to suppress the agitation, planned to oppose the alleged privatisation of medical colleges, he said. PTI MS STH ROH