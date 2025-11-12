YSRCP launches protests against 'privatisation' of medical colleges in Andhra

Amaravati, Nov 12 (PTI) The YSRCP on Wednesday launched statewide protests opposing the Andhra Pradesh government’s alleged move to privatise government medical colleges.

The opposition party said that rallies are held across all 175 Assembly constituencies, with people participating in the one-crore signature campaign, demanding the withdrawal of the decision to allegedly privatise medical colleges.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party alleged that the decision threatens affordable medical education for poor students and deprives the underprivileged of multi-specialty healthcare access under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

“We have launched statewide protests today opposing the NDA coalition government’s disastrous move to privatise government medical colleges, which threatens affordable education and public healthcare,” said YSRCP in a release.

It further said that former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy established 17 medical colleges, of which five were inaugurated with admissions, while Pulivendula and Paderu were nearly completed.

The TDP-led government had earlier announced plans to commission 10 upcoming government medical colleges under the PPP model to ensure faster execution and improved healthcare access.

It observed that this move is aimed at addressing long-pending gaps in medical education and public health infrastructure across the state.

By channelling private sector capabilities towards construction, equipment, and operations and maintenance, the state accelerates delivery and ensures continuity of quality clinical services. PTI MS GDK ROH