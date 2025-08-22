YSRCP leader accuses Andhra NDA govt of neglecting agriculture, urea shortage

Amaravati, Aug 22 (PTI) YSRCP leader K Govardhan Reddy on Friday accused the Andhra Pradesh NDA coalition government of "neglecting agriculture and failing to ensure timely urea supplies" to farmers.

Reddy alleged that the government scrapped Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs)—earlier one-stop centres for farmers—and routed agricultural inputs through private players, who are allegedly selling them at inflated prices.

"The NDA coalition government is neglecting agriculture and has failed in supplying urea and other inputs on time, only to benefit private players for kickbacks," Reddy alleged at a press conference here.

He also accused the government of "ignoring corrupt practices by cabinet ministers." According to him, though the kharif season has begun, the government supplied only 65,000 tonnes of urea against the requirement of 17 lakh tonnes, forcing farmers to pay Rs 250 extra per bag. Urea, priced at around Rs 260, is allegedly being sold at Rs 450.

Reddy claimed that nearly 250 farmers have died by suicide since Naidu became Chief Minister, owing to the government’s “indifference”.

He also sought the dismissal of Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, citing an official’s letter that allegedly exposed corruption in the farm mechanisation scheme (which promotes the use of machines and modern techniques to boost productivity while reducing dependence on manual labour), and demanded an independent probe.

Comparing the present regime with the previous YSRCP government, Reddy claimed farmers earlier "never faced shortages" as RBKs maintained buffer stock and state subsidies compensated whenever central supplies fell short.

He recalled that the YSRCP government supplied over 12 lakh tonnes of urea through RBKs, saving farmers up to Rs 50 per bag in transport costs.

Reddy also accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of being “anti-farmer” and of failing to demand adequate urea from the Centre despite being a key NDA ally.

He alleged that the government has left Rythu Seva Kendras "dysfunctional, depriving farmers of crucial support." He claimed that the previous YSRCP government had extended Minimum Support Price (MSP) to even unscheduled crops, used the Market Stabilisation Fund, and spent nearly Rs 2 lakh crore on farmers’ welfare. PTI MS SSK