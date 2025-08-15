YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu accuses CM Naidu of ‘super cheating’ on poll promises

Amaravati, Aug 15 (PTI) YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Friday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "misleading the people of Andhra Pradesh" with unfulfilled 'Super Six' promises, terming them "super cheating." Rambabu’s remarks came on the day the TDP-led NDA government launched its 'Stree Shakti' scheme, one of its major poll promises.

As part of the 'Stree Shakti' scheme, all girls, women, and transgender persons with Andhra Pradesh domicile status can travel anywhere within the state free of charge.

The 'Super Six' promises include: Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman aged 19-59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, and free bus travel for women.

Other pledges are Rs 15,000 annually to every school-going child (Talliki Vandanam), three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam-2), and Rs 20,000 annual assistance to every farmer (Annadata Sukhibhava).

"Naidu is known for his super cheating tactics. He is misleading the public with unfulfilled 'Super Six' promises," Rambabu claimed at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli.

He alleged the schemes "deceived all sections of society," claiming the promises were "either cut short or never implemented." He claimed that the Rs 15,000 promised under 'Talliki Vandanam' was only partially paid under pressure, while 'Deepam-2' received inadequate funding against the required Rs 4,000 crore.

Rambabu further alleged that the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme promised Rs 26,000 annually to farmers, but Naidu delivered only Rs 7,000 over two years.

He also claimed the Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance was never disbursed.

Rambabu further accused Naidu of "damaging" the Polavaram project for commissions. The mega irrigation project aims to irrigate vast farmland and provide drinking water to lakhs of people.

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP.