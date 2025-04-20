YSRCP leader arrested for illegal explosives trade

Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh), 20 Apr (PTI) YSRCP leader Dasam Hanumantha Rao along with a driver have been arrested for illegal possession, transportation, and sale of explosives following police raids in the district on Sunday, police said.

The police, while inspecting survey lands at Nagarajupalli village in Martur, found that Rao was operating an unlicensed explosives business under a false lease arrangement for profit.

"A major cache of explosives was found, and the accused failed to produce any valid documents or licenses for the materials stored," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramanjaneyulu told reporters.

Authorities seized 625 kg of SALVO Super E-90, 15,500 meters of SALVO Card-10, 800 SSOD pieces, and 500 kg of Thunder Bolt explosives from the site.

Police also confiscated a four-wheeler vehicle transporting 2,300 detonators illegally from a granite unit in Konidena. Investigations revealed Rao sourced explosives from Telangana and sold them to a real estate dealer.

Cases were booked under relevant sections of the Explosives Act.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha took note of the explosives haul and instructed the officials to investigate illegal trafficking of the explosives, and examine any links to past blast incidents.