YSRCP leader calls Tirupati Parakamani theft 'deeply unfortunate', seeks thorough probe

Amaravati, Nov 28 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy on Friday described the theft case at the Tirupati temple’s Parakamani (cash offerings counting centre) as "a most unfortunate development" and called for a thorough probe to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The former TTD chairman said he had no knowledge of the alleged theft during his tenure and became aware of it only after demitting office.

"The Parakamani case at Tirupati temple is a deeply unfortunate development, and a thorough investigation is essential to identify the culprits and ensure the court punishes them," Reddy told reporters in Vijayawada after being questioned by the CID.

The Rajya Sabha MP said officials had informed him that the alleged irregularities took place during the previous YSRCP government and that this was the basis for the CID summons.

Reddy stressed that the investigation should not be politicised, noting that both the Parakamani case and the TTD laddu case were reported only after his tenure at the temple trust.

According to probing agencies, cash offerings were allegedly stolen during the erstwhile YSRCP government. Ravi Kumar, a TTD employee, was apprehended in April 2023 for allegedly stealing around USD 920 from the Parakamani, the temple’s coins-and-currency counting centre.

The TTD laddu case involves alleged adulteration and irregularities in the preparation of the prasadam during the erstwhile YSRCP government. Authorities flagged the use of substandard ingredients, potential adulteration, and deviations from the traditional recipe, raising both "health and religious" objections.

He said the probe was underway and expressed confidence that those responsible would be identified and brought before the court in accordance with the law.

Reddy added that he had fully cooperated with the investigation and would continue to do so until the inquiry is completed. PTI MS STH SSK