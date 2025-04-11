YSRCP leader detained for attempting to attack TDP worker in Andhra

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 11 (PTI) YSRCP leader K Gorantla Madhav has been taken into custody by the police after he allegedly attempted to attack C Kiran Kumar, who was arrested for inappropriate remarks against Y S Bharathi Reddy, police said on Friday.

While Kumar was being shifted following his arrest, Madhav allegedly attempted to attack him because of his remarks against party leader Bharthi Reddy.

“We will register a case against Madhav and he will be remanded on Friday,” Guntur Superintendent of Police, S Satish told PTI.

Kumar was booked under Section 111(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly trying to create enmity between groups through his remarks on Bharathi Reddy.

Officials said that Kumar is a repeat offender and will be produced before the magistrate on Friday for further legal proceedings.

PTI MS STH ROH